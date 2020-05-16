Emily Guillaume, daughter of Bruce and Wendy Guillaume of Friendsville, received an Master of Public Administration from Indiana University’s O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs, where she was a member of the honor society Pi Alpha Alpha. She also graduated cum laude with a Juris Doctorate from Indiana University’s Mauer School of Law. Indiana University’s graduation ceremonies were postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions and are hoped to be held in December 2020. To celebrate the occasion, the Guillaumes’ staged their own graduation on Saturday, May 9, with the proper hooding ceremony performed by Emily’s father, Bruce.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.