Emily Guillaume, daughter of Bruce and Wendy Guillaume of Friendsville, received an Master of Public Administration from Indiana University’s O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs, where she was a member of the honor society Pi Alpha Alpha. She also graduated cum laude with a Juris Doctorate from Indiana University’s Mauer School of Law. Indiana University’s graduation ceremonies were postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions and are hoped to be held in December 2020. To celebrate the occasion, the Guillaumes’ staged their own graduation on Saturday, May 9, with the proper hooding ceremony performed by Emily’s father, Bruce.
Guillaume completes graduate and law school from Indiana University
