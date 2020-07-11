Nicklin Mary Hames, of Maryville, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln. To be named to the dean’s list, students in the College of Education must achieve at least a 3.75 grade-point average on a four-point scale.
Click the image to the left and log in to get your exclusive reader perks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.