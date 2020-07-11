Frances Drinnen Hamilton of Maryville is celebrating her 90th birthday with family at a Sunday lunch gathering. She was born July 14, 1930, at home on Wilson Avenue in Maryville to the late Frank and Elizabeth Drinnen.
Her children include Ann King (Mack) and Buddy Hamilton, both of Maryville and Jim Hamilton of North Carolina. She has three grandchildren. Jessica Fox, Houston Hamilton and Alex Hamilton. Drinnen was employed by Aluminum Company of America and also Blount County Schools. She worked at Lanier High School, Friendsville High School, the Blount Occupational Center and William Blount High School. She is a lifetime member of New Providence Presbyterian Church and clogged with the Maryville Classic Cloggers for 35 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.