Joyce Hatcher, of Maryville, is celebrating her 90th birthday today, Aug. 16. She was born in Knoxville on Aug. 16, 1930, to Barren and Ruth Walker.
She was married to her husband, the late Charles Lindbergh Hatcher, for 70 years. Her family includes children, Steve (Carol) Hatcher, of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, Carole (Pat) Flynn, of Maryville and Mike (Kelly) Hatcher, of Lenoir City; five grandchildren, Chris (Leah) Flynn, Dr. Nicholas (Betsy) Flynn, Brent, Michelle and Sean Hatcher; and two great-grandchildren, Jack and Sam Flynn.
Joyce is a retired porcelain doll maker (Porcelain Dolls by Joyce). She is a member of Madison Avenue Baptist Church and loves to crochet, sew and make handmade crafts.
