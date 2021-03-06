Betty Rogers Henry, of Alcoa, celebrated her 86th birthday on March 1, 2021, with a private family celebration. She was born on March 1, 1935, in Alcoa to the late Travis and Reba Rogers.
Her family includes late husband, Frank Henry; children, Reba Smith, of Alcoa, Carlos (Teresa) Cunningham, of Alcoa, Chuck (Ann) Henry, of Maryville, Vikki (Jessie) Fuzzell, of Maryville, and Alan Henry, of Maryville; and nine grandchildren.
Betty is retired from UTK. She attends Ball Play Friends Church and participates in Friendsville Friends, where she plays piano.
