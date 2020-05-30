Mary Elizabeth Hicks, of Greenback, celebrated her 90th birthday on May 30, 2020. She was born in Irondequoit, New York, in 1930, to the late William and Marjorie Rudman.
Mary was employed as a lifetime professional equestrian, riding instructor, judge and trainer. She operated Merry Legs Farm and riding school in Homestead, Florida, for 37 years. She is a member of Monte Vista Baptist Church and has been a part of many horse related organizations and activities.
Her family includes her late husband of 68 years plus four years of dating, Robert A. Hicks; children, William Hicks, of Robbinsville, North Carolina, Diane Hicks, of Maryville, and Susan Hicks Walker, of Annapolis, Maryland; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
The celebration for Mary’s birthday has been postponed to due to COVID-19, but the family hopes to reschedule soon.
