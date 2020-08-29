Phyllis Hoffman, of Maryville, celebrated her 101st birthday on Aug. 17, 2020. She was born in Ewing, Nebraska, to the late Garrett and Dollie Benson in 1919.
Her family includes her late husband, Dr. Walter Hoffman; five children; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Phyllis was a homemaker, raising her five children. Also, while residing in Memphis, worked with Memphis Heart Association, Kiwanis and Crime Stoppers.
She is a member of Logan's Chapel United Methodist Church.
The family will be hosting a virtual celebration for Phyllis.
