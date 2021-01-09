David Holman Jr., of Louisville, has been named to the fall 2020 dean's list with honor roll at Volunteer State Community College, in Gallatin, Tennessee.
In order to be awarded both the dean's list and honor roll recognition, students must have accumulated a minimum of eighteen overall collegiate-level hours and complete a minimum of twelve collegiate-level hours with at least a 3.750 gpa during the term.
