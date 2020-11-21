Weyman Charles Holsonback Sr., of Maryville, will celebrate his 98th birthday on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. He was born on Nov. 29, 1922, in Calhoun, Georgia, to the late Lucius and Lena Holsonback.
Holsonback was a staff sergeant in World War II where he served as a cook and participated in the Battle of the Bulge. He retired from ALCOA after 33 years of service. Until a few years ago, he still planted a healthy garden that he and his family enjoyed.
His family includes late wife, Sarah “Tenie” Holsonback; late son, W.C. Holsonback Jr.; daughter-in-law, Florence Holsonback; grandchildren, Larry (Josephine) Holsonback and Renee (Keith) Davis; and great-grandchildren, Brianna and Catharine Holsonback and Landon and Elijah Davis.
Holsonback is a resident at Clover Hill Senior Living and has been quarantined due to COVID-19 restrictions. The family is requesting birthday cards from his local friends and family and friends from all over the world be sent to Weyman Holsonback c/o Clover Hill Senior Living Room 184 2317 U.S. Highway 411 Maryville, TN 37801
