Ila Mae Morton, of Maryville, will turn 90-years-old on March 1. She was born in Madisonville to the late Schuyler Eugene and Amy Alice Taylor Acton in 1931.
Ila Mae was married to the love of her life, the late Bob D. Morton for 62 years. Her family includes children, Phil Morton and Diane Asbury, both of Maryville; and two grandsons.
She was employed by the city of Maryville and the Blount County school systems in special education transportation for over 35 years.
She has been active in many local clubs and organizations for many years, including Blount County TN Genealogical Society, Mary Blount Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, United States Daughters of 1812, Martha Washington Order of Eastern Star, Blount Memorial Scrapbookers, Foothills Quilters Guild and the Project Linus “Blanketeers.”
Due to COVID-19, no birthday get together can be planned, so friends and family are welcome to send her cards to wish her a special day.
