Former County Commissioner J.C. Franklin will celebrate his 90th birthday, Wednesday, April 27.
Mr. Franklin was a part-time farmer during his working life and he worked over 30 years at ALCOA. He served 12 years on the Blount County Commission when several schools, the justice center, and a new library were built. Mr. Franklin also served eight years on the Tennessee County Commissioners Board.
He and his wife, Joyce, still live in the area and he is a member of the Clover Hill Presbyterian Church.
