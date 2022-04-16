Jaclyn Waymire, of Seymour, was initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi. She was initiated at Florida Institute of Technology.
Waymire is among almost 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be inducted into Phi Kappa Phi. Membership is through invitation only with the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors eligible for membership.
