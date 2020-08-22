James Ray Potter, of Maryville, celebrated his 90th birthday on Aug. 21. He was born in 1930, in Blount County, to the late William H. Potter and Bertha Davis Potter.
His family includes his wife of 72 years, Edna, and daughter and son-in-law, Ann and John Alderton of Cumberland, Md. He has two grandchildren, Lisa and Adam, and five great-grandchildren, Claire, Claudia, Celia, Blake and Ashton.
Potter is retired from the Air Force and also worked for the city of Knoxville. He was also self-employed. He is a deacon at Edgewood Primitive Baptist Church and active in church activities.
