Joseph Cunliffe has been named administrator of Blount Memorial’s Transitional Care Center at Morning View Village. Cunliffe graduated from the University of Utah, in Salt Lake City, Utah, with a bachelor’s degree in finance, and from the University of Southern California, in Los Angeles, California, with a Master of Health Administration degree. Before joining Blount Memorial, Cunliffe served as administrator at Greenridge Senior Care in Richmond, California, and at River Bend Nursing Center in West Sacramento, California.
