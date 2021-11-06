Julianna Hotchkiss, special education major, from Maryville is among the inaugural class of Trailblazers, who will meet with prospective students at Tennessee Technological University.
Trailblazers offer one-on-one campus tours to prospective students and their families while also fostering connections between current Trailblazer students and future Golden Eagles.
”At Tennessee Tech, we put students first and what better way to foster personal connections than by pairing prospective students with some of our top current students who have experiences and insight to share about what the college experience at Tech is really like,” said Tech President Phil Oldham. “Trailblazers are special. They are bold thinkers, fearless students, confident leaders and kind classmates. Being a Tennessee Tech Trailblazer means using your skills and knowledge to lead other students to connect with their journey to campus.”
Prospective students and their families planning a visit to campus will be paired with a Trailblazer to lead their personal tour of campus. With the diverse group of students who make up Trailblazers, the university’s goal is to personalize the visit experience for each prospective student by focusing on their interests and intended major.
For more information about the Trailblazers initiative or to schedule a tour, go to www.tntech.edu/visit, email visit@tntech.edu or call 931-372-6104.
