Kera Kooch, of Townsend, was inducted to Kappa Beta Delta, a national honor society for business majors, at Walters State Community College. Kappa Beta Delta encourages and recognizes scholarship among students of business, management and administration pursuing associate degrees. Kappa Beta Delta also promotes personal and professional improvement and service. Membership in Kappa Beta Delta is lifelong and students now have access to scholarships and networking activities.
