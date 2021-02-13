Donald Gene Lambert, of Maryville, will celebrate his 90th birthday on Feb. 19. He was born in Knox County, the third of nine children, to the late Floyd T. and Marie Clark Lambert.
Lambert grew up on a farm in the Friendsville area and is a member of Madison Avenue Baptist Church. He is retired from banking, where he worked as a bank examiner for FDIC. He is a veteran of the Korean War. After retirement, he has enjoyed woodworking and gardening.
His family includes one son, Joseph and his wife Kena, of Winter Park, Florida; three grandchildren; and two step-grandchildren.
There will be no party due to COVID-19, but cards are appreciated and should be sent to 519 Glenfield Circle, Maryville, TN 37804.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.