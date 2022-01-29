Several area students were honored for the academic work during the fall 2021 semester at Lincoln Memorial University, in Harrogate. Named to the dean’s list for holding a 3.5 of higher grade point average are: Baylee Albright, Alexia Bearden, Hailey Connatser, Evan Porter, Kirby Reynolds, Macy Waters and Matthew Young, of Maryville; Madelyn Anello, MacKenzie Henry and Noah Painter, of Louisville; Tyler Boyd and Thailand Love, of Alcoa; Jolee Davis, Delaney Duck, Megan Fouts and Brandon Parrott, of Seymour.
