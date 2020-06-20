Eleven students from Blount County were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate. They are: Sara Barrett, Alexia Bearden, Michael Bradley, Sabella Johnson and Josie Spivey, all of Maryville; Maddison Cooper, of Friendsville; McKenzie Henry, of Louisville; Noah Painter, of Alcoa; and Brandon Parrott and Hannah White, both of Seymour.
To be placed on the dean’s list, the student must be a full-time undergraduate and have a 3.5 or higher, grade-point average for the semester.
