Eight local residents graduated from Western Governors University, an online university. The graduates are: Matthew Watson, of Friendsville, who earned a Master of Science in Nursing with a focus on Leadership and Management; Katieanna Morton, of Greenback, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Business with a focus on Healthcare Management; Kaitlin Morgan, of Louisville, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting; Casey Jackson, of Maryville, who earned a Bachelor of Science in IT with a focus on Security; Christopher Giles, of Maryville, who earned a Master of Business Administration; Randall Davis, of Maryville, who earned a Bachelor of Arts in Special Education; William Patton, of Maryville, who earned a Master of Science in Cybersecurity and Information Assurance; and Casey Freeman, of Vonore, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Health Information Management.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.