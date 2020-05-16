Eight local residents graduated from Western Governors University, an online university. The graduates are: Matthew Watson, of Friendsville, who earned a Master of Science in Nursing with a focus on Leadership and Management; Katieanna Morton, of Greenback, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Business with a focus on Healthcare Management; Kaitlin Morgan, of Louisville, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting; Casey Jackson, of Maryville, who earned a Bachelor of Science in IT with a focus on Security; Christopher Giles, of Maryville, who earned a Master of Business Administration; Randall Davis, of Maryville, who earned a Bachelor of Arts in Special Education; William Patton, of Maryville, who earned a Master of Science in Cybersecurity and Information Assurance; and Casey Freeman, of Vonore, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Health Information Management.
