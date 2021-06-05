Ashley Carson Stockham, of Vonore, was named to the spring 2021 dean's honor roll at the University of Mississippi, also known as Ole Miss, in Oxford, Mississippi.
The dean's honor roll is reserved for students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.50-3.74.
