Gena Lewis and Emily Morton, both of Maryville, were honored at the annual FCS Honors Banquet at Carson-Newman University, in Jefferson City. The dinner honors students in the Family and Consumer Sciences department.
Lewis was named as a Barbara Bible Scholar. Morton was recognized as one of eight seniors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.