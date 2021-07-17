Bethel University in McKenzie, Tennessee, announced that five local students were among 328 students to be named to the dean’s list for academic distinction in the spring semester, 2021. Quinton Boyd, Michael Braden, James Sparks and Richard White of Maryville join Haley Jamison of Walland. All students are enrolled in the College of Professional Studies, which offers both online and on-campus programs.
