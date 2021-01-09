Seventeen locals graduated from Tennessee Tech University in Cookeville, Tennessee. They are: Jonah Dunnings, of Alcoa; Justin Davis and Liana Gibson, both of Friendsville; Emily Baugh, Julee Hill and Travis Moths, all of Louisville; Hamilton Borden, Brandilyn Burchfield, Sarah Delozier, Jonathan Gibson, Richard Koons, Cody Moystner, Lindsey Philips, Harrison Taylor and Joshua Wall, all of Maryville; Lydia McKenry, of Seymour; and John Lawson, of Townsend.
