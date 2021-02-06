Many Blount County locals were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at East Tennessee State University, in Johnson City, Tennessee.
They are: Caleb D. Gibson, Elijah T. Mitchell, Lauren K. Moore, Harrison T. Murray and Lindsay E. Murray, all of Alcoa; Kasidy E. Dunn, of Friendsville; Cassidy L. Doehler, Neyland R. Kilpatrick, Alyssa M. Matthews, Brandon M. Rhyno, Madison F. Spires and Kendyl M. Tillie, all of Greenback; Elijah Evans, Dustin M. Howard, Laura A. Shatara and Kylie J. Winchester, all of Louisville; Hadley C. Baerns, Tara J. Bock, Seth W. Bowden, Brittany L. Bracey, Patsy E. Brooks, Bailey A. Carnes, Dalton R. Chase, Olivia P. Conatser, Caitlin T. Conner, Anna E. Curtis, Cierra D. Cutshaw, Graham A. Everett, Kayla A. Faig, Jenna N. Forster, Eli R. Garner, Haley M. Gomez, Caleigh M. Hall, John B. Harbin, Joseph B. Hendrick, Culton R. Hensley, Lindsay J. Holliday, Madison D. Holliday, Timberly C. Kasemeyer, Robert E. Lay, Hannah M. Lowe, Toni S. Matheson, Tanner R. McGruther, Emily C. Meng, Abigail E. Moore, Carson R. Morgan, Carrie E. Myers, Kyle A. Noe, Alaina K. Olson, Abigail E. Pace, Srushti A. Patel, Karli N. Pharris, Caroline R. Pridmore, Rachel M. Reid, Alex W. Riegle, Cameron B. Robison, Kobi A. Rosner, Sydney E. Rowell, Mason D. Seitz, Corey P. Shaffer, Alexandria E. Shepherd, Hannah E. Strange, Kyler B. Sudhoff, Andrew J. Van Sant, Kiersten L. Vandervelde and Dru L. Williams, all of Maryville; Cameron N. Aranas, Tailor J. Beecham, Samantha J. Berry, Alexandria K. Bowers, Emmaline K. Combs, Coryssa A. Cox, David J. Davis, Abbey K. Dovey, Courtney S. Dyer, Landrie N. Fleming, Haley D. Graves, Matthew T. Gribanow, Heather N. Hicks, Cassandra K. Holloway, Mekenzie M. Huff, Lauren E. Johnson, Shelby M. Johnson, Samantha L. Kulikowski, Madison R. Looser, Lauren B. Maxwell, Steven A. Meisenzahl, Keith T. Ogle, Katie B. Palmer, Grace A. Parker, Roger L. Pickens, Jace L. Pitner, Shelby E. Ribblett, Hannah L. Schrimpsher, Megan B. Smith, Samantha N. Terwilliger, Nathan P. Wade, Lauren T. Weeks and Brayden E. Wilkerson, all of Seymour; Sean T. Brown, Robert A. Curtis and Jared R. Webb, all of Townsend; and John H. Wagner, of Walland.
To receive this honor, undergraduate students must successfully complete a minimum of 12 hours of undergraduate coursework with no grade below ‘B-’ in any course taken, and a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.
