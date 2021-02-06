Many locals were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Roane State Community College, in Harriman, Tennessee.
They are: Julie Buchanan and Emily Parker, both of Alcoa; Cheyanne Franklin and Tiffany Kessock, both of Friendsville; Michael Brown and Michael Severance, both of Greenback; Brennen Fulcher, of Louisville; Sara Blevins, Landon Clark, Savannah Cox , Brittany Davidson, Audrey Davis, Hollie Fields, Alyxis Harpe, Jayna Harrison, Jadelynn Herman, Sebastian Hutter, Kaila Ingold, Courtney Johnson, Jessica Johnson, Haley Talbott and Allison Wormsley, all of Maryville; Lori Whitaker, Carson Woods and Kara Wyatt, all of Seymour; and John Bennett and Jared Stratton, both of Vonore.
The dean’s list recognizes full-time students (those completing 12 or more semester hours of college-level courses) who attain a quality point average of 3.50-3.99.
