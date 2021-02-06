Eleven locals were named to the fall 2020 president’s list at Roane State Community College, in Harriman, Tennessee.
They are: Sara Blevins, Brittany Davidson, Jayna Harrison, Sebastian Hutter, Kaila Ingold, Courtney Johnson, Jessica Johnson, Haley Talbott and Allison Wormsley, all of Maryville; Emily Parker, of Alcoa; and Carson Woods, of Seymour.
To be eligible for the president’s list, a student must attain a 4.0 grade point average while attempting 12 or more semester hours of college-level courses
