Magnolia Flowers will celebrate her 90th birthday today, Dec. 5.
She was born in 1931 in Tennille, Georgia, to Elijah and Hattie Hood.
In 1953, Mrs. Flowers earned a bachelor of arts degree in education from Knoxville College. She taught as a second-grade teacher for three years at the historic Charles M. Hall School, and then married McKinley Flowers Jr. in October 1956.
Mrs. Flowers currently resides in Alcoa, where she is a member of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. She is the mother of four children; and great-grandmother, grandmother and aunt to several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
