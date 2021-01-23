Many Blount County locals were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Maryville College. Consideration for the dean’s list is open to full-time students who have a grade point average of at least 3.6 in all work undertaken, no grade below a C and no incompletes for the semester.
They are: Jenna Cutshaw, Summer Eells and Daniel Vilaire, all of Friendsville; Leigh Brewington, Hailey Cartt and Sydney O’Hara, all of Louisville; Madison Anderson, Madeline Anderson, Jay Barrow, Rebecca Branton, Jacob Brooks, Arianna Brown, Robert Bryant, Colbe Cagle, Matthew Campbell, Katelyn Compton, Kirksey Croft, Shianne Davis, Erika Donovan, Loren Estes, Jake Finlay, Konnor Foxworth, Angelique Frantzen, Baleigh Goforth, Emilee Gregory, Taylor Haire, Kolton Hicks, Laura Hitch, Elaina Hudolin, Emily Huffstetler, Martina Junod, Julia Kidd, Kalli Knight, Destiny Lawson, Gavin Lester, Carmela Lewis, Caroline Malone, Bailey Mary, Savannah McDonald, Meghan McKeehan, Alayna Myers, Kody Olsen, Kelty Oringderff, Alexis Pack, Connor Pope, Andrew Ptak, Andrew Pugh, Noah Sikes, Kylie Sliger, Caleb Smith, Alexander Sonner, Brandon Spurlock, David Steele, Matthew Swartz, Martin Thompson, Abbey Thompson, Caleb Tucker, Benjamin Walker and Jazmine Whitney, all of Maryville; Matthew Malone and William Stallions, both of Townsend; and Courtney Ball, of Seymour.
