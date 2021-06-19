Many local students from Blount and surrounding counties were named to the spring 2021 president’s list at Roane State Community College, in Harriman, Tennessee. They are: John Bennett, of Vonore; Brittany Davidson, Dunkan Gibson, Sebastian Hutter, Jessica Johnson, Kerri Paine, Haley Talbott, Peyton Underwood and Allison Wormsley, all of Maryville; Michael Severance, of Greenback; Margaret Smith and Avery Watts, both of Louisville; and Carson Woods, of Seymour.
To be eligible, a student must attain a 4.0 grade point average while attempting 12 or more semester hours of college-level courses.
