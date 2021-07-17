Two Maryville alumni earned inclusion to the undergraduate program dean’s list at the Rochester Institute of Technology for its spring 2021 Dean’s List. SJ Miller is in the web and mobile computing program, and Liam Huff of Maryville is in the industrial design program. Rochester Institute of Technology is a private university in Rochester, New York.
