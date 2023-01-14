Many Blount County students were recently named to Maryville College's Dean's list for the fall 2022 semester. Students who held a 3.6 or greater grade point average were named.
The students are: Shelby Armintrout, Justice Breazeale, Liam Clarke, Azusena Hernandez, Anastasia Lamar, Victoria Ogle, Colby Vesser and Kaliyah Washingtonof Alcoa; Matthew Hurst, Isabelle Mitchell, Grace Rubel, Tera Vilaire and Daniel Vilaire of Friendsville; Dana Patterson and Tyler Ramsey of Greenback; Hailey Cartt, Jordan Crain, Mariam Jaber and Sonya Jones of Louisville; Betty Asha, Shannon Adame, Alyson Ament, Emma Blankenship, Michelle Riddick, Alexandra Braddy, Caleigh Carruthers, Katelyn Compton, Riley Cook, Allyson Crowley, Jose Cueva, Rachel Fox, Macey Harbin, Emma Henson, Gustavo Hernandez, Kristen Hill, Laura Hitch, Jaidyn Hoenie, Elaina Hudolin, Emily Huffstetler, Lauren Huffstetler, Joseph Hylwa, Brianna Jemison, Rebecca Johnson, Brant Jones, Calista Jones, Kalli Knight, Realynn Lanagan, Gavin Lester, Evelyn Lopez, Mark Madrigal, Savannah McDonald, Gracie McKee, Meghan McKeehan, Emma Mikles, Zahaly Montelongo, Sean Moore, Bailey Myers, Sarah Ogle, Austin Olhasso, Madison Parris, Hannah Phillips, Maryn Pope, Dante Roddy, Kristopher Seiber, Noah Sikes, Kalib Sugden, Corey Thompson, Caleb Tucker, Riley Turner, Meadow Van Skyhawk,Meredith Wynn,Benjamin Wyrick and Alejandra Yanez of Maryville; Emily Miller of Rockford; Katelyn Cook and Lillian McGinnis of Seymour; Aryssa Kelsey and William Stallions of Townsend; and Samantha Swann of Walland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.