Maryville College recognized 65 students from Blount County for academic achievement by naming them to the dean’s list for the spring semester. The students named holding a 3.6 or greater grade point average included: Shelby Armintrout, Seth Green and Azusena Hernandez, of Alcoa; Jenna Cutshaw, Julianna Felt, Grace Rubel and Daniel Vilaire, of Friendsville; Jacob Byrd, of Greenback; Hailey Cartt, of Louisville; Haley Adams, Benjamin Blair, Aaliyah Bowman, Alexandra Braddy, Rebecca Branton, Destiney Brewer, Colbe Cagle, Olivia Cameron, Katelyn Compton, Hannah Doherty, Abigail Dowell, Loren Estes, Rachel Fox, Connor Gahagan, Brock Garner, Taylor Haire, Macey Harbin, Emma Henson, Gustavo Hernandez, Kristen Hill, Colin Hood, Alese Hudgins, Lauren Huffstetler, Emily Huffstetler, Joseph Hylwa, Calista Jones, Brant Jones, Lindsey Kizer, Kalli Knight, Destiny Lawson, Haylee Marsh, Savannah McDonald, Meghan McKeehan, Kimberly McMahon-Weller, Heather Mead, Sean Moore, Jamie Murray, Austin Olhasso, Madison Parris, Hannah Phillips, Mark Pier, Michael Place, Kristopher Seiber, Noah Sikes, David Steele, Jonathan Stewart, Caleb Tucker, Meadow Van Skyhawk, Jewell West, Campbell White, Brecca Williams and Benjamin Wyrick, of Maryville; Inocencio Martinez Melendez, of Rockford; Lillian Mcginnis and Elaina Wilson, of Seymour; and William Stallions, of Townsend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.