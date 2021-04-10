Five outstanding incoming Maryville College freshmen have been named McGill Scholars for the 2021-22 academic year.
Macey Harbin of William Blount High School; Julia Jeffress of Science Hill High School in Johnson City; Owee Kirpekar of Bearden High School in Knoxville; Gabbie Noonan of St. Joseph Academy in Wildwood, Missouri; and Avery Shellist of Webb School of Knoxville were awarded the Dan and Melanie Mays McGill Scholarship, which covers full tuition and is renewable for up to four years of full-time study with an annual GPA of 3.25.
Established in 2017 with a gift from the estate of Dan and Elaine McGill, the McGill Scholarship Program offers the most prestigious awards available to incoming freshmen and transfer students who enroll at Maryville College.
McGill Scholars are required to live on campus and participate in the McGill living-learning community for at least two years and participate in a capstone project. For the entirety of their LLC experience, McGill Scholars will center their research and conversations on one social justice initiative.
As a team, McGills are tasked to research a specific issue, identify a need in the MC community, propose an initiative implement the initiative, and evaluate the initiative’s success. They also must commit to four semesters of service as an academic mentor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.