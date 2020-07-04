Multiple students from Maryville were named to the dean’s list at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.
They are: Janie Hetu, Marie E. Hough, Matthew C. Hough, Samantha M. Hughes, Rachael A. Hullett, Nikolas K. Hunt, Tucker J. Hutchinson, Carrie G. Inman, Taylor A. Jackson, Reed C. Jarvis, Hallie N. Jemley, Elizabeth N. Jenkins, Vanessa E. Jenkins, Madeline F. Jinks, Nicholas L. Johnson, Aaron J. Johnson, Jacob T. Johnson, Evan H. Jones, Michael E. Jones, Nathan Keeble, Samuel C. Kenner, Hannah S. Kerr, Rachel A. Klecka, Noah S. La Grand, Anna G. Lafollette, Olivia L. Lafollette, Daniel J. Lamphere, Emily M. Laroe, Jenna C. Laughlin, Danai D. Lawson, Olivia G. Lazar, Cobi G. Lecroy, Nicholas M. Legaux, Broderick C. Leonard, Alaina L. Lockhart, Alex S. Lowe, Elisabeth A. Mandel, Robert C. Markham, Cooper J. McBrayer, Sarah E. McCloud, Colton T. McConnell, James T. McCord, Natalie E. Meade, Kaitlyn E. Meadows, Adam D. Mestach, Hannah E. Metcalf, Trey I. Mingee, Sarah S. Moler, Elizabeth A. Molter, Leah R. Montgomery, Madison E. Moore, Sarah Moore, Alexander R. Morgan, Emily R. Morgan, Jonathon Myers, Wyatt C. Myers, Tatum M. Myers, Jaden A. Naff, Catherine G. Nelms, Reagan N. Newman, Samantha C. Ousley, Samuel R. Pankratz, Erin A. Parker, Heena M. Patel, Vishwa B. Patel, Shahil G. Patel, Vicky G. Patel, Andrew M. Perry, Cameron M. Perry, Katherine Peterson, Kate L. Petrie, Amanda J. Phillips, Jason D. Phillips, Sydney Phillips, Cristel Jay T. Pinkard, Daniel M. Prado, Nicholas G. Quigg, Matthew J. Ramos, Katherine A. Reed, Emma C. Rice, Emily G. Riegle, Nicholas N. Rogers, Cayse D. Rogers, Rene S. Rohan Ramirez, William H. Rose, Daniel A. Rudoph, Kira N. Russell, Jennifer L. Schaper, Raymond K. Senu, Cody A. Seward, Zachary J. Shelton, Conner H. Shinlever, Spencer S. Shore, Summer V. Shore, Caroline E. Sims, Marshal S. Sinard, Wyatt M. Smith, Daniel P. Smith, David Smith, Carmen A. Solt, William R. Spaulding, Emery S. Spears, Hannah M. Spirko, Lillian M. Spivey, Allison T. Spradley, Kristen N. Spradley, Sophie Stanley, Tera N. Stocking, Anna E. Stout, Abigail L. Sutton, Elizabeth C. Sutton, Austin E. Tallent, Charles A. Teffeteller, Hunter C. Thomas, Samuel L. Thomas, Kaylee A. Tillett, Katherine N. Tomiczek, Logan A. Tucker, Nick R. Turner, Samantha P. Tyler, Willow R. Van Skyhawk, Nicholas A. Van Son, Madison A. Wade, Noah C. Walker, Ryan B. Wallace, Erica L. Waters, Thomas K. Wheeler, April T. Whire, Andrew J. Wilburn. Charles J. Williams, Reagan N. Wilson, Hope E. Wilson, Jacob M. Wimmer, Megan E. Worley, Jianjun Xu and Nathan Yates.
To qualify for the dean’s list, an undergraduate student must earn a term grade point average of at least 3.5 while completing at least 12 credit hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.