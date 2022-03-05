Maxine Walker celebrated her 95th birthday with her friends and family on Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Windsor Manor Clubhouse, She was born in 1927 in Blount County.
She has five daughters: Sharon Ware, Judy Tolliver, Debbie Jones, all of Maryville; Beth Dale, of Atlanta; and Jennifer Mantey, of Chattanooga. She also has 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
She was last employed at William Realtor as a realtor and is now a member of First Baptist Church.
