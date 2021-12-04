Mr. and Mrs. Ray and Bonnie (Myers) McCampbell, of Townsend, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, at Tuckaleechee United Methodist Church in Townsend.
All friends and family are invited to the celebration, 4-6 p.m..
The McCampbells have two children — Will (Holly) McCampbell of Townsend, and Lisa (Jason) Shelton of Townsend; and five grandchildren.
