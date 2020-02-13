Kenneth and Ruth Potter McGill, of Maryville, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Feb. 20. The couple was married at the bride’s parent’s house in 1960.
Their family includes children, Dana Swayney (husband PeeWee) and Traci McGill; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Kenneth and Ruth are members at Laws Chapel Baptist Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.