Ryan P. McNealy, of Maryville, graduated from the University of Alabama on May 2, 2020, earning Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering and Master of Business Administration degrees. McNealy served as the Propulsion System Integration Lead Engineer over the past two years for Alabama’s EcoCAR Mobility Challenge team. Ryan will join General Motors’ TRACK rotational program based in Warren, Michigan, in the Engineering Product Development Group, this July. Ryan is the son of Bart and Pamela McNealy, of Maryville. He is a 2014 graduate of Maryville High School and a 2018 graduate of the University of Alabama.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.