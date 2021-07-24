The Maryville High School class of 1980 will hold a reunion Sept. 24 and 25. A reception will be held before the Homecoming Game against Science Hill on Sept. 24. On Sept. 25, a tour of the school at 10:00 a.m. and a reunion party at Preservation Plaza at 6 p.m. are scheduled. More information is available at https://bit.ly/3hCGzuP
