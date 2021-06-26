Allison Morehouse, of Greenback, was awarded a scholarship for the 2021-22 school year from Essity, a global hygiene and health company. She was awarded the scholarship as part of the company’s children of employees scholarship program.
Morehouse plans to attend Lincoln Memorial University.
