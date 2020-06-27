Tesa Brown, administrator of Blount Memorial Transitional Care Center at MorningView Village, has earned her doctorate in health care administration from the University of Phoenix.
Brown joined Blount Memorial Hospital in 2015 and has been a resident of Blount County since 2009. She also holds a bachelor’s degree in health administration, as well as a master’s degree in health care administration from the University of St. Francis in Joliet, Illinois. She obtained her associate’s of science in nursing degree from Walter’s State Community College in Morristown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.