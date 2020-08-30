Mary Morton, of Maryville, turned 90 years old on Aug. 25, 2020. She was born in Madisonville, to the late Garvin and Viola Ingram, in 1930.
Her family includes children, Gayle Shuler, of Maryville, and Mike Morton, of Maryville; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Mary was employed in the Blount County School System and taught at Townsend Elementary for 30 plus years. She is a long-time member of Bethel Baptist Church in Townsend and loves hiking and being outdoors, especially in the Smoky Mountains.
She now resides at Asbury Place in Maryville, but resided in Townsend for over fifty years.
There will be a celebration at a later date.
