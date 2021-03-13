Rosemary Mottola, of Maryville, was inducted into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi. She was initiated at Nova Southeastern University.
Phi Kappa Phi only offers membership to the top 10% of college seniors and the top 7.5% of college juniors.
