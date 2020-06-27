Multiple students from the Blount area were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.
They are: Ethan J. Barlow, Candace E. Bolton, Allie S. Brown, Dylan K. Clarke, Camden I. Dailey, Samuel Gerloff, Matthew J. Harder, Rylie L. Harris, Jonathan A. Hicks, Morgan A. Hoffman, Kate E. Hudson, Kyle W. Hudson, Matthew S. Jenkins, Benjamin S. Koester, Gabriel C. Long, Laurel K. Long, Jennifer K. McBride, Samantha F. McGuire, Josiah T. Ogler, Riya N. Parel, Hannah M. Ralston, Cheyanne B. Simon, Angel M. Soler, Richard K. Sudderth and Teddi I. Wine, all of Alcoa; Merri A. Adkins, Christopher R. Clark, Amy S. Dickey, Cole E. Franz, Jesse M. Keck, Peyton R. King, Emily M. Kirkman, Haley M. Long, Ethan A. Loveday, Bailey E. Millsaps, Chelsea E. Moss, Kelly O’Sullivan, Hannah G. Pickens and Anthony A. Rios, all of Friendsville; Sydney B. Alleman, Samantha K. Ledbetter and Amanda B. Cummings, all of Greenback; Crystal M. Gorman, Geordan W. Hall, Annikka M. Jones, George A. Soto, Sarah P. Heldreth, Emma R. Johnson, Corey M. Spurling, Mary C. Brogan, Matthew J. Brown, Avery W. Lay, Justin L. Cross, Erin R. Britton, Robert T. Haun, Kaila G. Dilling, Gabrielle A. Huggler, Abigail G. Jaggers, Priscilla N. Pineda, Elizabeth G. Roberson, Ashlyn R. Shavers, Jacob I. Newton, Taylor L. Nichols, Haylie M. Smith, Rylee E. Jost, Chandler E. Nowell, Logan S. Smith, Hunter A. Kirkland, Megan Lawson, Emily M. Smith, Parker L. Pewitt, Lindsay C. Sackermann, Karim H. Zaouk, Ziad H. Zaouk, Kaci Wirthwein, Robinson L. Walsh, William T. Bridges, Richard Gaddis, David B. Gilson, Jesse R. Haynes, Isaac R. Macon, Graham L. Gaddis, Robert A. Sutherland, Mary C. Pile, Bryce N. Trull, Joshua A. Lane, Callie M. Bacon, Camden E. Boring and Andrew C. Bryant, all of Louisville; Zachary P. Adkisson, Brittany N. Alexander, Samuel E. Allender, Alexandra E. Arnold, Lea A. Arwood, Alexandra N. Ashmore, Andrew M. Ashmore, Grace H. Avery, Callahan Baker, Tycho I. Barnard, Sara E. Bell, Robert H. Bennett, Jordis E. Blackburn, Renee E. Bodgett, Cade R. Braden, Maria L. Bruce, Dylan C. Bryant, Michael D. Buchanan, Omar M. Budayr, Gary D. Burns, Evan Burress, Morgan L. Cable, Zoe N. Cahoe, Yan Ting C. Cai, Joshua A. Carpenter, Sarah E. Carver, Kevin P. Cassidy, Gracelyn J. Casterline, Zane Chapman, Matthew W. Cheatham, Rachel E. Cheek, Rebekah E. Chupak, Jasmyne Clark, Carey Clark, Cassandra D. Clements, Adrienne W. Cooper, Christine E. Corso, Madison R. Coulter, Skye V. Crabill, Anna C. Crabtree, Natalia K. Crabtree, Tristan T. Crisp, Kyle M. Cunningham, Kamryn F. Dagel, Christine A. Davenport, Emily C. Davis, Yazmin De Anda Acosta, Sophia R. Diorio, Ashley M. Donaldson, Isaac T. Douglass, Alexander W. Douglass, Aeryn M. Ducharme, Andrew L. Dukes, Zachary D. Dulin, Megan L. Dunn, Kelsey C. Dykes, Alexis A. Eineke, Ainsley Ellington, Abigail Escamilla, Marcos Escudero, Jared Estes, Garrett M. Everett, Elijah R. Everett, Leah E. Falin, Alana Farris, Owen D. Finch, Alexandria N. Flanagan, Bailey N. Fritz, Mattheus E. Fry, Charles L. Fuson, Bridgette M. Gaddis, Hayden R. Galbreath, Liana J. Galo, Ryan N. Garner, Rachel V. Garner, Jacob A. Giles, Brandon G. Gillenwaters, Caitlin Goff, Alissa M. Gordon, Eriko M. Gordon, Katie S. Graves, Kaylee G. Gray, Somer M. Gray, Jessica A. Greer, Anne A. Gregg, Emily N. Griffin, Bailey L. Hall, Madison R. Hall, William C. Hardwick, Shelby L. Harper, Kacie N. Harris, Morgan E. Harris, Sarah E. Hartsell, Carter D. Harch, Julian Hatch, Allyson M. Haupt, Elinor A. Heenie, John K. Heilig, Emma E. Hendrix and Caroline L. Heppner, all of Maryville; Matthew T. Brackin, Andrew R. Davis, Aaron R. Harper, Alison M. Harper, James F. Harcher, Griffin S. Livesay, Anne E. Rosevear and Amber B. Scruggs, all of Rockford; Marissa K. Dixon, Maggie L. Henderson, Kendall D. Peters, Grant H. Webb, Claire Rahoi, Amanda M. Campbell and Jake A. Carr, all of Seymour; Cameron R. Carter, Benjamin J. Frye, Clark A. Hall and Emma R. Rothery, all of Townsend; Macie L. Butler, Anna E. Calloway, Alec D. Doede, Abbigale M. Higdon, Carter R. Oakley, Carson Oakley, Alexandra J. Stromatt and Mei Lia N. White, all of Vonore; and Taylor A. Berger, David M. Fryt, Brooklyn S. Gurley, Hannah C. Hamilton, Rachael L. Hamilton, Kailey N. Keeble and Justine M. Lanning, all of Walland. To qualify for the dean’s list, an undergraduate student must earn a term grade point average of at least 3.5 while completing at least 12 credit hours.
