Nine Blount County students were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University of Alabama, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. They are: Kasey Grizzell and Savannah Stewart, both of Greenback; Emmagrace Gardner, of Louisville; and Morgan Avery, Kathryn Brinkley, Cori Depew, Kylee Eichman, Lexie Kirby and Vanessa Vaughn, all of Maryville. To be named to the dean’s list, students must have academic records of 3.5 or above.
