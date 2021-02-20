Morgan Mary, of Maryville, was one of 41 nursing students at Carson-Newman University to participate in the Blessing of the Hands ceremony.
The annual ceremony is for students who have completed three semesters of coursework and are about to begin the hands-on, clinical portion of their studies. Students recite the Oath to Compassionate Care and receive a blessing.
