Vestal (Cubbie) Lee Pilkington, of Greenback, will celebrate his 91st birthday on Dec. 25. He was born in Monroe County on Dec. 25, 1929, to the late Robert and Esta (Millsaps) Pilkington.
His family includes wife of 67 years, Unar (Cooper) Pilkington; children, the late Randall Lee Pilkington, Jackie and Susan (Pilkington) Lovingood, of Friendsville, and Jeff and Stella Pilkington, of Maryville; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter, Kenna.
He is retired from Operating Engineers as a heavy equipment operator and is an active member of Salem Baptist Church.
Cards are welcome. Please send to 429 Henry Lane, Greenback, TN 37742.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.