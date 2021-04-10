Claire Pinkston of Loudon has received Maryville College’s full-tuition music scholarship for the 2021-22 academic year.
A senior at Loudon High School, Pinkston will be a freshman at Maryville College in fall 2021 and plans to major in music education.
Maryville College’s Division of Fine Arts offers scholarship opportunities for those who demonstrate both talent and potential in their field. The music scholarship, which covers up to full tuition and is open to music majors, is awarded based on the student’s record of experience and success in their field, the potential for the applicant to contribute to the quality of the music department, letter(s) of recommendation and the quality of an audition performance.
Fine arts scholarship recipients are required to participate in a related music ensemble, and the scholarship is renewable for eight fall/spring semesters of full-time study.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.