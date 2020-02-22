Jacob Powell, of Maryville, has been named a National Merit Scholarship finalist. Powell is a Senior at Heritage High School with a 4.4 GPA. He is a member of National Honor Society, President of Student Council and is captain of the basketball team. Powell will be attending the University of Tennessee, where he has been accepted to the Chancellor’s Honors Program and plans to major in pre-medicine. Powell is the son of Scott and Tammy Powell, of Maryville.

